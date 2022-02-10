Forest land worth Rs500b illegally occupied in Pakistan

Islamabad : Almost 700,000 acres of forest land worth Rs500 billion has been illegally occupied by miscreants in four federating units especially in Sindh and Punjab province.

According to the data compiled by the climate change ministry, if this occupied land is recovered and utilise for forestation then it can increase tree cover from five to eight percent within a matter of few years.

An official said it is an achievement of the present government that it has identified all the occupied forest land in the country that was not done in the past.

“The data is highly authentic because identification of the occupied forest land has been done through survey conducted by Survey of Pakistan on the request of the climate change ministry,” he said.

He said “We have shared this data with all the provincial governments and assured them that the federal government would fully help them in recovering the occupied forest land.” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that occupied forest land is also being used for cultivation that is against the existing laws of the country.

“The laws never allow the government or any private entity to use forest land for cultivation because it can adversely affect the ecological settings and enhance negative impacts of the climate change,” he said.

He said that Karachi has 2,700 square kilometer of forest land but now only 0.4 percent of it has trees as remaining land has been occupied by various elements.

“Unfortunately, 10,000 acres out of total 15,000 acres of land of Forest District Shaheed Benazirabad has been illegally occupied and is being used for cultivation and construction purposes,” he said.