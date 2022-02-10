6 die of COVID-19 from Pindi, 266 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another six lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours continuing upward trend in the number of deaths caused by the virus though as many as 266 new patients have been confirmed positive for the disease from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district that is the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the region since January 12 this year.

The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities and the positivity rate of the infection in the region have been showing significant depression for the last one week. The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the region has been recorded around 4.6 per cent in the last 24 hours. It is important that the positivity rate in the region has dropped down to below five per cent for the first time after January 12.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded as 3.77 per cent in the last 24 hours that is much lower as compared to the positivity rates recorded in the last one month. We are trying to bring it down to below two per cent, he said.

The positivity rate of the infection in Rawalpindi, however, was recorded as 5.41 per cent in the last 24 hours. Another six deaths caused by the virus from the region has taken death toll to 2,261 while confirmation of 266 new patients has taken tally to 174,230 on Wednesday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that 92 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 42,069 of which 1,271 patients have died of the illness while 39,459 have recovered so far.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, as many as 1,339 active cases of the disease were there from Rawalpindi on Wednesday of which 76 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 1,263 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 claimed no life from ICT in the last 24 hours though as many as 990 patients from the federal capital had died of the illness. In the last 24 hours, 174 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 132,161 of which 120,974 have so far recovered. On Wednesday, there were 10,197 active cases of the disease in the federal capital after recovery of 1,104 patients in the last 24 hours.