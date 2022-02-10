17 criminals arrested; cash, valuables recovered

Islamabad: Capital police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 17 outlaws, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said that, following directions of IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive campaign had been launched in the city to curb the criminal activities.

Following these directions, a police team headed by SHO Ramana arrested two members of robbers gang namely Ejaz and Asgher Ali and recovered arm ammunition, cash and valuables from their possession.

While police also arrested three accused namely Usman, Rizwan and Asif and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. On the tip off police team arrested six persons including four women involved in immoral activities.

Shams colony police arrested accused Mazhar Hussain and recovered a stolen vehicle from him while police team also arrested Tariq Khan and Musfar khan and recovered pistol 30-bore along with ammunition.

Further-more Khanna police arrested accused Asif Tabassam and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested two accused Touqeer Arif and Rizwan and recovered one 12-bore gun and stolen valuables from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underway

The IGP has appreciated the police performance and further directed to intensify this crackdown in the whole city. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of the citizens," he added.

The IGP emphasised that citizens should also take part in this noble cause and inform any suspicious activity. "It's our collective responsibility to curb this social evil from the city," the IGP informed.