ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan has said the Supreme Court may not give another observation in the Justice Faez Isa case.



Expressing his views in Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Saath,” he said the role of the government in the case had come to an end. “However, Justice Munir Akhtar in paragraph 91 and 99 of his short note took the view that the majority of the bench should be counted to operate or make precedence for any verdict,” he added.

He said that there was a 10-member bench of the Supreme Court in the Justice Faez Isa case and there must be a consensus of six judges on the short order.

He observed that there was unanimity among five judges on the short order in the case, while there was a separate note of Justice Yahya Afridi and there was a common view in the note and that paragraphs 4 to 11 were declared that they are not in accordance with the Constitution and law but there were more sentences added to the short note of the five judges that these would not be used at any forum. “It has been explained that this is not the short order of the majority,” he added.

Khalid Javed said it was a short order of five judges and it was one issue and no final opinion had been made yet. He said that there is a point of view that the consent of six members out of the 10-member bench must in the ruling. He cited the order in the case of Aftab Sherpao in which there was a plurality view which later the Supreme Court admitted as a majority point of view in several decisions.

He said that in his opinion plurality, not majority, was necessary for rulings of the Supreme Court. He said that he thought that there was a clear note of five judges, while there was a different point of views of four judges and the court verdict was operative and there was value of its precedence as well.