Nine deaths, 451 Covid-19 cases in twin cities

Islamabad: As many as nine patients belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of coronavirus illness, Covid-19 in the last 24 hours that is the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in a day from the region in the last five months.

Death of nine patients has taken death toll from the region to 2,255 while another 451 patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 173,964. The positivity rate of Covid-19 was recorded around 7.7 per cent in the twin cities in the last

24 hours.

Of nine patients who died of the illness in the last 24 hours, seven were residents of Rawalpindi district. It is important that it is the highest number of deaths caused by the illness in a day from the district after September 4, 2021.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 186 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment at 16 private and public sector hospitals in the federal capital of which 18 were on ventilator-supported beds.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that two deaths due to COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours have taken death toll to 990 while confirmation of another 359 cases has taken tally to 131,987 of which 119870 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 11,127 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as many as 92 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported from Rawalpindi district has taken tally to 41,977 of which 39273 patients have recovered from the illness. The death of another seven patients from the district took the death toll to 1,265 on Tuesday.

As many as 71 patients belonging to the Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,368 confirmed patients were in home isolation on Tuesday.