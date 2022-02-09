Strict laws to be made to curb hoarding: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja has said that more stringent laws are needed to discourage hoarding and the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps to abandon profiteering.
Addressing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business here Tuesday, the minister said new warehouse rules would be formulated to curb hoarding. The Cabinet Committee directed for further deliberations to make new rules about godowns more effective.
The minister said the new rules must specify the quantity of stock of goods as the items kept in cold storage also fell into this category. Meanwhile, Cabinet Committee approved the formation of Punjab Mining Board and amendment to the rules for registration of consultants for Environment Department.
