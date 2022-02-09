Two terrorists arrested in CTD Vehari operation

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during an intelligence based operation in Vehari has arrested two terrorists of proscribed organisation ISIS (Daish) and recovered explosive, arms and ammunition from them.
The arrested suspected militants have been identified as Muhammad Asif Nadeem and Muhammad Nawaz. They were hiding in a hideout near Railway Lines Sabzi Mandi. The suspects were planning to attack vital installations and worship places while the CTD also recovered a hand-grenade, a pistol-30 bore, explosive material, a rifle with eight bullets with ammunition, pamphlets and flags of proscribed organisation ISIS. An FIR U/S 11F (2), 11G(2), 7ATA, 4/5 ESA, 13(2a)20/65 AO has been registered against them in CTD Multan police station.
LAHORE: A trader was shot dead by unidentified suspects in the Shadbagh area on Tuesday. The victim identified as...
The new papers clearly demonstrated that the entire investigation was focused on Shehbaz Sharif and his son and their...
KARACHI: The additional district and sessions court, South, has decreed against a private TV channel and its programme...
ISLAMABAD: The three-day crucial parleys between Pakistan and Russia on shareholding and facilitation agreements for...
Islamabad: As many as nine patients belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the order passed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for re-polling...
Comments