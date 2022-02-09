Two terrorists arrested in CTD Vehari operation

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during an intelligence based operation in Vehari has arrested two terrorists of proscribed organisation ISIS (Daish) and recovered explosive, arms and ammunition from them.

The arrested suspected militants have been identified as Muhammad Asif Nadeem and Muhammad Nawaz. They were hiding in a hideout near Railway Lines Sabzi Mandi. The suspects were planning to attack vital installations and worship places while the CTD also recovered a hand-grenade, a pistol-30 bore, explosive material, a rifle with eight bullets with ammunition, pamphlets and flags of proscribed organisation ISIS. An FIR U/S 11F (2), 11G(2), 7ATA, 4/5 ESA, 13(2a)20/65 AO has been registered against them in CTD Multan police station.