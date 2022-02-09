Summary okayed to facilitate hotel construction at Nathiagali

KP Wildlife Biodiversity Act 2015 restricts the construction of high-rise buildings in the jurisdiction of internationally recognized Ayubia National Park at the cost of the ecosystem. -File photo

ABBOTTABAD: The KP cabinet has approved the summary for de-notifying the relevant sections of the Forest Ordinance for settlement of 22 kanal of the land of reserve forest falling in the Ayubia National Park for leasing out to a blue-eyed billionaire for constructing a four-star hotel at Nathiagali. However, Secretary Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is yet to issue the notification in the official gazette.

M/s Baron Pakistan limited, owned by one Mumtaz Muslim, a wealthy financial supporter of highest-ranking government officials in Islamabad, is keen to develop a four-star hotel at Nathiagali despite the fact that KP Wildlife Biodiversity Act 2015 restricts construction of such high-rise buildings in the jurisdiction of internationally recognized Ayubia National Park at the cost of the ecosystem.

Similarly, according to KP Environment Protection Agency Regulation Act 2000, Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) is mandatory for such projects which falls in urban development & tourism category of schedule 11.



But Ms Baron Pakistan has allegedly got prepared the EIA of the project from M/s Project procurement International Islamabad on their own without the process and approval of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A letter written by Section Officer of Tourism, Sports, Archaeology, Youth Affairs and Museums Department, the copy available with The News, stated that provincial cabinet has approved the summary which states in approved para that, “ In the light of above , it is proposed, not independent of considerations mentioned above, that the matter be placed before the provincial cabinet to approve that if the land in question is established over the property of Forest Department or a part of reserved forest, then it should be de-notified under Section 27 of the Forest Ordinance for such future revelation.”

The letter addressed to Secretary Forest, Environment & Wildlife Department of KP with subject “Regarding settlement of 22 Kanals Land – Establishment of the hotel at Nathiagali on old Shangrila pineland” were also forwarded to Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), section officer (Cabinet) Administration Department KP and PS to secretary Sports & Tourism department. The proposed approval of cabinet will only be effective after denotifying the reserve Forest under Section 27 of the Forest Ordinance 2002.