 
close
Wednesday February 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

One killed in Dera Murad Jamali grenade attack

By News Report
February 09, 2022
One killed in Dera Murad Jamali grenade attack

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A person was killed and two others were injured in a hand grenade attack here on Tuesday. 

Sources said the deceased and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation, local media reported.

Comments