Couple harassment case: Statements of four more witnesses recorded

ISLAMABAD: A session court in Islamabad on Tuesday recorded statements of four more witnesses in a case pertaining to harassing, torturing, and blackmailing a couple after making their obscene videos at a flat in Sector E-11 of Islamabad.
Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani resumed hearing of the harassment case and recorded statement of FIA expert Asma Majeed, who was mentioned in the police diary as a witness in the matter in question. She said that the request for carrying out forensic test of the accused's voice was received on January 20, 2022, and its report suggested that the voice in the video clips matched with the accused.
Accused Usman Mirza's lawyer appeared before the court and expressed his wonder that why the police did not get the forensic test of accused Mohib’s voice done earlier. Referring to various court judgments, the lawyer said that submitting a supplementary challan at this stage shows that the prosecution wanted to prolong the case.
Keeping his reservations in view, the court told the defence lawyer that he had the option to challenge the forensic report and the supplementary challan or cross-examine the both in the court.
Besides, the court also recorded the statements of three other witnesses, including Muhammad Akram, Sajjad Afzal and Muharrar of Golra Sharif police station Kashif Hayat. For the cross-examination, the court kept waiting for Investigation Officer Shafqat Mahmood but adjourned the hearing till February 15 upon his non-appearance.
LAHORE: A trader was shot dead by unidentified suspects in the Shadbagh area on Tuesday. The victim identified as...
The new papers clearly demonstrated that the entire investigation was focused on Shehbaz Sharif and his son and their...
KARACHI: The additional district and sessions court, South, has decreed against a private TV channel and its programme...
ISLAMABAD: The three-day crucial parleys between Pakistan and Russia on shareholding and facilitation agreements for...
Islamabad: As many as nine patients belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the order passed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for re-polling...
Comments