PSO receivables rise to Rs443.79 bn

ISLAMABAD: The receivables of Pakistan State Oil (PS0) have swooped to a whopping Rs443.8 billion with the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) as its biggest defaulter, owing the state-owned oil marketing company a mammoth amount of Rs232.889 billion.

The second biggest defaulter is the power sector, which needs to pay PSO an amount of Rs166.992 billion. Among the defaulters' list, Pakistan flag carrier, PIA also owes PSO Rs22 billion.

According to the financial sheet of PSO showing its receivables and payables position as of February 06, 2022, the payables of PSO have also increased to Rs142.5 billion. The worsening receivables and payables position of PSO clearly narrates the fact that PSO has landed in danger zone as its liquidity crisis has increased manifold.

The SNGPL has emerged on the scene as the biggest defaulter in the wake of non-recovery of the cost of LNG that it imports through the first LNG terminal. In other words, PSO has also become the victim of circular debt because of the LNG. PSO is already facing the circular debt of Rs166.992 billion in the power sector.

The daily payables and receivables position also shows that SNGPL, power sector (CPPA, HUBCO, KAPCO) and PIA will also have to pay a huge amount of Rs99.049 billion in the head of late payment surcharge, which is included in the total amount of Rs443.790 billion.

The details show that PSO has faced a loss of Rs6 billion just because of the exchange rate loss on LNG imports for SNGPL. Coming to the power sector, the Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) is required to pay PSO Rs140.577 billion, HUBCO Rs21.290 bn and KAPCO Rs5.125 billion. In addition, PSO is also required to be paid Rs9.774 billion in the form of price differential claims from the government of Pakistan. The state-owned oil marketing company, according to the data, is also required to be paid Rs5.180 billion on account of exchange rate differential on FE 25 loan.

Moreover, PSO also needs to be paid Rs106.064 billion against the payments on letter of credits of POL imports from Kuwait Petroleum Company and on standby letter of credits for LNG imports. However, the amount of payables by PSO towards five local refineries stands at Rs18.415 billion.

PSO is required to pay Rs11.057 billion to PARCO, Rs620 million to PRL, Rs2.093 billion to NRL, Rs3.811 billion to ARL and Rs834 million to ENAR.