KARACHI: Federal health authorities have said they were negotiating with ‘relevant ministries’ to exempt the import of Auto Destructible (AD) syringes and its raw material from sales tax after importers and local manufacturers warned of a severe shortage of syringes in the country in the next few weeks if the tax was not withdrawn.

“I’m working with the relevant ministries to resolve the matter and to avert any crisis”, Special Assistant to prime minister on health told The News on Tuesday when his attention was drawn towards the SOS sent by the syringe manufacturers and importers on the issue of sales tax on import of AD syringes and raw material for their local production.

Pakistan has banned conventional, reusable syringes following the world’s largest HIV outbreak among children in Ratodero, Sindh, and directed the healthcare practitioners to switch to auto-disable syringes that can only be used once, to help curb the spread of blood-borne diseases from the reuse of needles. Officials and experts say around 1.5 to 2 billion syringes are annually used in Pakistan where per capita therapeutic injection rate is the highest in the world.

Most of the syringe manufacturers have stopped producing the conventional syringes and are now manufacturing AD syringes, but they are unable to meet the demand, providing an opportunity to the local businessmen to import auto-disable syringes from China but the imposition of sales tax on their import as well as that of their raw material is seen as an impediment in meeting the domestic demand of syringes.Amid the fifth wave of Covid-19, Pakistan is also facing a shortage of Paracetamol, an over-the-counter medicine used for the treatment of pain and fever after the cost of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient or basic raw material was increased manifold by the Chinese manufacturers as well as the imposition of 17pc sales tax on import.



Citing similar reasons and hurdles, syringe manufacturers said Pakistan could face an extreme shortage of syringes if the 17pc sales tax on the import of auto-disable syringes and their raw material was not withdrawn forthwith, saying the cost of AD syringes, freight charges, and imposition of sales tax had made it impossible for them to import and produce these syringes locally. “We are seeking sales tax exemptions on import of finished goods of AD syringes and its raw material and its supply as in the present circumstances, their import is not viable and it can result in a serious shortage of syringes in the country," Omer Ahmed, an importer of the AD syringes told a news conference at the Karachi Press Club.

The high cost of AD syringes will also result in increased use of conventional syringes, Omer Ahmed warned, saying even the AD syringes could be misused to save money and lead to the spread of blood-borne infectious diseases in the country.

Nadeem Chaudhry, Chairman of the Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan, also confirmed that imposition of sales tax on the import of syringes and their raw material would not only increase their prices but also increase shortage and black-marketing of the products as it would not be feasible for importers and local manufacturers to provide the syringes in required numbers in the country. “We have raised this issue with the authorities and trying to convince them to resolve this matter, otherwise this can lead to another serious crisis in the healthcare sector in Pakistan”, Nadeem Chaudhry added.