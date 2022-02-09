Kyrgyz Air Force commander calls on air chief

ISLAMABAD: Colonel Kylychbek Akimovich Aidaraliev, Commander Kyrgyz Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, in his office Tuesday.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interests. Colonel Kylychbek commended the PAF professionalism and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds manifested through strong ties between the two air forces.