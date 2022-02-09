Taliban in Geneva for diplomatic, humanitarian talks

Taliban leaders who attended the talks in Oslo last month. -Photo File

GENEVA: A Taliban delegation is in Geneva for talks with Swiss officials and NGOs on humanitarian access and human rights, Switzerland´s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Reports said the Taliban delegation is due to hold talks with the Red Cross and other non-governmental organisations in the Swiss city, which is also home to several United Nations agencies.

“The members of the delegation will have discussions around humanitarian access to the population in need, the protection of humanitarian actors and respect for human rights,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

“The protection of children during the conflicts and the management of land contaminated by mines are also on the agenda of the conferences that will take place in a confidential setting.”

The spokeswoman said the Swiss ministry representatives would meet the delegation this week. However, she stressed that their delegation’s presence on Swiss territory “does not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban”. Since the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized control in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the country has plunged into financial chaos, with the surge of inflation and unemployment.

The halt of aid following the Taliban’s takeover has triggered a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which has already been devastated by decades of war.



In his first interview since returning from talks with Western powers in Oslo, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi urged Washington to unlock Afghanistan’s assets to help ease the humanitarian crisis. No country has formally recognised the government installed after the Taliban seized power. But Muttaqi told AFP that Afghanistan’s new rulers were slowly gaining international acceptance. “On the process of getting recognition - we have come closer to that goal,” he added. Switzerland’s ATS news agency reported that the delegation was being led by Latifullah Hakimi and numbers around 10 people.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it would hold talks with the delegation from the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). “The ICRC has a long-standing relationship with the IEA. This dialogue is essential in order to fulfill our strictly neutral and impartial humanitarian mission," a spokesman said. The ATS said the Taliban delegation had been invited by the Geneva Call NGO, which works to protect civilians during conflict. “The humanitarian community will need to quickly adapt how they work to save lives and protect civilians already subject to dramatically declining socioeconomic conditions and insecurity.”

The Representatives from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the foreign ministry´s Peace and Human Rights Division and its Asia and Pacific Division are also due to meet the delegation this week. “Afghanistan is facing a complex emergency situation due to armed conflicts, Covid-19 and its socioeconomic consequences, as well as extreme weather conditions,” the foreign ministry spokeswoman said. “Today, 23 million Afghans are at risk of malnutrition and a large majority of the population lives below the poverty line."