Of a mother’s sacrifice for son’s success

PESHAWAR: A student whose mother sold her gold ring to arrange admission fees of his son in the university got a gold medal in the Masters in Computer Sciences to pay her tribute.

“My late mother sold her gold ring to help me get admission in the university. Today I made her dream true after getting gold medal in masters but she is so far away to see this,” an emotional Fakhre Alam said after visiting the grave of his mother in Parona village in Swat along with his gold medal.

Many on social media lauded his hard work and sent prayers for his late mother who made sacrifices for his studies. He is currently a teacher at the Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“People keep asking me, if I have any demand from the government. I tell them I don’t have any demand as my country has given me enough. Yes, I want to go for the MPhil and PhD to a reputed university if I can get paid leave,” said Fakhre Alam.

Many on social media asked the government to encourage the young teacher who has brought laurels for his department after winning the gold medal.