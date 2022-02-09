AJK PM chairs meeting on steps to protect forests, eco-tourism

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired a high level meeting to review the performance of the Forest and Fisheries departments here on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the departments for six months. It was decided at the meeting that free LPG cylinders and stoves will be provided once per household to encourage them to use alternative gas instead of burning wood and to prevent deforestation. The project will cost Rs200 million. The meeting decided to launch an awareness campaign to save the forests from fire and under this campaign seminars and awareness walks will be organised in different areas in February and March and to promote eco-tourism in Azad Kashmir. Practical steps will be taken for the protection of forests in the coming financial year. Rs80 million would be spent for the computerisation of forest department, while Rs20 crore would be provided for the provision of gas to the people residing rear forests and Rs10 crore would be spent for eco-tourism, while eight new development projects, costing over Rs60 crore, will be launched.

The AJK prime minister was informed during the briefing that the Forest Department in Azad Kashmir is striving to achieve the targets. The target is to plant 50 million more trees in the next six months, while 2.6 million trees have been planted under public-private partnership, while the target is to plant 25 million trees in the next six months. The forest department has seized 3,574 cubic feet of timber during operations against the timber mafia. The meeting was further informed that the forest department has fixed the revenue target of Rs600 million while Rs174 million have been achieved, while the remaining target of Rs426 million will be achieved in the next six months.

The meeting was informed that the fish farms will be set up under public-private partnership for fish farming across AJK under the auspices of Fisheries which will increase the income of the local population. Addressing the meeting, the AJK prime minister said that protection of forests should be ensured in Azad Kashmir to avoid the effects of climate change. He said that the occupation of forests would not be tolerated under any circumstances and no compromise should be made on protection of forests. Practical and effective strategies should be adopted for the prevention of fires and attention should be paid to protect the environment and effective measures should be taken for trees’ plantation and directed the department to ensure public participation in tree planting and tree planting drive.

He said the forest nurseries should be made functional and to ensure supply of trees to the people and effective and efficient measures should be taken to prevent illegal deforestation. The prime minister directed the Forest Department to make the tender process of forest lease 100% transparent and to appoint a dutiful officer before tendering of lease and directed the officials to promote eco-tourism and assured that the government will provide all resources for the promotion of eco-tourism.

The AJK prime minister said that the AJK government will provide all resources for the success of the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a special interest in both the projects and special attention should be paid to these projects. The Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary to the Prime Minister Zafar Mehmood, Secretary Forests Chaudhry Imtiaz and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, AJK premier Qayyum Niazi chaired a review meeting of the Department of Physical Planning and Housing here on Tuesday. The meeting gave a detailed briefing to the AJK prime minister on ongoing projects. The prime minister directed for effective monitoring of PC one and to ensure quality and timely completion of the projects. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Fayaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary to the Prime Minister Zafar Mahmood Khan and other concerned officials.