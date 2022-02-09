Valentine’s Day: Hotel owners in Shogran warned against holding parties

MANSEHRA: Ulema Peace Committee’s chairman Maulana Inayatur Rehman on Tuesday warned the hotel owners in Shogran to stop holding the Valentine’s Day parties, or else the people of Balakot would restrict such events by force.

“Some of the hoteliers are set to hold Valentine’s Day night parties, which we will never allow to happen,” Inayatur Rehman told reporters here. He said that the ulema and people would never allow such immoral activities on their soil in Shogran. “The district administration and police should ensure that no such party takes place on February 14,” Inayatur Rehman maintained.

He said that though the district administration had imposed a ban on the New Year’s parties, such an event was organized against the local culture and tradition. “We can’t allow girls and boys to be mixed and sing and dance together at such festivals,” he added. He said that Balakot was the land of martyrs and such immoral parties were against the local culture and traditions, which local ulema would never allow to happen. In another press conference held in Balakot, the ulema also warned against holding such a festivity.