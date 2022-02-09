Wardens ordered to ensure traffic flow

PESHAWAR: Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has directed the officials to ensure the free flow of traffic in the city.

He issued the orders while chairing a meeting attended by SP Headquarters Asif Bahadur, SP Cantt Khankhel, SP City Muhammad Saeed, traffic police officials and wardens.

The traffic police chief closely reviewed the operations carried out by City Traffic Police Peshawar last week and expressed satisfaction with the actions.

Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat directed the traffic officials and wardens to take action against those driving motorcyclists without helmets, seat belts, using tinted windows, resorting to overloading, and violating the parking zones rules.

He said strict legal action should be taken against those who do not set up parking zones in the plazas on the University Road, Saddar and other commercial centres. The traffic police chief said operations against encroachments should continue.