Summary okayed to facilitate hotel construction at Nathiagali

ABBOTTABAD: The KP cabinet has approved the summary for de-notifying the relevant sections of the Forest Ordinance for settlement of 22 kanal of the land of reserve forest falling in the Ayubia National Park for leasing out to a blue-eyed billionaire for constructing a four-star hotel at Nathiagali.

However, Secretary Forest, Environment and Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is yet to issue the notification in the official gazette.

M/s Baron Pakistan limited, owned by one Mumtaz Muslim, a wealthy financial supporter of highest-ranking government officials in Islamabad, is keen to develop a four-star hotel at Nathiagali despite the fact that KP Wildlife Biodiversity Act 2015 restricts construction of such high-rise buildings in the jurisdiction of internationally recognized Ayubia National Park at the cost of the ecosystem.

Similarly, according to KP Environment Protection Agency Regulation Act 2000, Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) is mandatory for such projects which falls in urban development & tourism category of schedule 11.

But Ms Baron Pakistan has allegedly got prepared the EIA of the project from M/s Project procurement International Islamabad on their own without the process and approval of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A letter written by Section Officer of Tourism, Sports, Archaeology, Youth Affairs and Museums Department, the copy available with The News, stated that provincial cabinet has approved the summary which states in approved para that, “ In the light of above , it is proposed, not independent of considerations mentioned above, that the matter be placed before the provincial cabinet to approve that if the land in question is established over the property of Forest Department or a part of reserved forest, then it should be de-notified under Section 27 of the Forest Ordinance for such future revelation.”

The letter addressed to Secretary Forest, Environment & Wildlife Department of KP with subject “Regarding settlement of 22 Kanals Land - Establishment of the hotel at Nathiagali on old Shangrila pineland” were also forwarded to Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), section officer (Cabinet) Administration Department KP and PS to secretary Sports & Tourism department.

The proposed approval of cabinet will only be effective after denotifying the reserve Forest under Section 27 of the Forest Ordinance 2002.

On the other hand, the boundaries of Ayubia National Park cannot be changed until & unless KP Wildlife Management Board approved the same , which has yet to be moved by the provincial Wildlife Department. The Section 35 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity ( Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management ) Act 2015 also started a hectic process for the de-notification and alteration of boundaries of protected areas including national parks.

“Government may, by notification in the official Gazette , de-notify a protected area or make any alteration in the boundaries of the protected areas so declared on an explicit written request made by the Chief Conservator Wildlife, justifying such an action - provided that Wildlife Sanctuary, National Park and Site of special scientific interest shall neither be de-notified nor altered in size, except with the prior consent of the Board”, it revealed.

The KP Wildlife and Biodiversity Board consist of nine official and three non-official members as notified in the Gazette.

The nine official members include Minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife KP, chief secretary, additional chief secretary KP, secretary Forest , Environment and Wildlife, secretary, Finance Department or his nominee, secretary, Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights Department or his nominee , chief conservator Forest Peshawar and chief conservator of Wildlife KP while chief minister KP will be chairman of the board.

Three non-official members notified in the Gazette include Israr Muhammad Khan of Mardan, Ashiq Ahmed Khan of Peshawar and Usman Khattak of Kohat.

It may be pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already performed the ground-breaking of the first four-star hotel in Nathiagali.

Addressing the ceremony, premier had termed the construction of the hotel in Nathiagali a big step towards promoting tourism, adding that this will attract more people to Pakistan.

On the other hand, number of environmentalists including Galiyat Tahaffuz Movement (GTM) , an organization working to protect the environment, has expressed concern over the foundation stone laying for a four-star hotel’s construction at scenic Nathiagali valley.

Environmentalist Sardar Taimur Hayat Khan told this correspondent that Ayubia National Park is a sanctuary for the common leopard as well as other wildlife species and countless plants.

He termed the high-rise construction in Nathiagali a direct threat to our very existence. “Construction of a four-star hotel in a fragile ecological area is not merely the construction of a single unit. Rather it means increased transportation and heavy influx of tourists as well as draws upon the natural resources already in short supply.”

Galiyat Tahaffuz Movement Chairman Sardar Sabir said that a multistory hotel was being constructed on the land of Ayubia National Park by encroaching on the forest without fulfilling the legal process.

He told that it was disgusting that neither the Environmental Impact Assessment for construction of the hotel had been made, nor soil tests conducted as the patch of land was situated at the ridge of the forest.

He said the local community and civil society organizations had rejected the hotel construction plan and demanded the government to stop the project which they said was an anti-environment scheme.