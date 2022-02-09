Two gunned down in targeted attack

Islamabad : In another incident of target killing, two-car riding men were gunned down at Service Road falling in the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station when they were going to district courts to attend the hearing of their case, early Tuesday morning.

Earlier, a cop was injured and a gangster was killed in an encounter between a criminal gang and patrolling police of Khanna Police Station, on Monday.

The police said that old enmity and serious controversy were the reasons for the incidents. The police said that both the deceased, identified as Jahangir and Kamal residents of Shakrial, were heading towards district courts, when two bike riding gunmen intercepted their car at Service Road and opened fire at them, and sped away after the firing, killing both men on the spot.

The area police along with high-ups and cordoned off the area but couldn’t net the accused but the people engaged in the investigation of the case claimed that the attackers have been identified and would soon be arrested.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Ahsen Younas has comprised different teams under the supervision of DIG (Operations) and tasked SSP (Operations), Mohammad Faisal, to ensure immediate arrests of the killers with his team, constituted by the IGP.

SP (Rural) Ziauddin, asked the relevant police to use all resources for making headway to the killers, police said.

Earlier on Monday in the jurisdiction of the same police station – Khanna – one robber was killed and the other was arrested with bullet injuries, while, a cop was injured critically in an encounter between gangsters and police party, police said adding the patrolling police intercepted the gangsters when they were looting a pedestrian, but the robbers opened fire at the police. The police retaliated when a cop – Mohammad Imran – sustained bullet injuries during chasing the muggers. The police party continued shooting at the gangsters and followed them till two robbers fell down after sustaining bullets, police said adding that one robber was killed on the spot, while the other was arrested in injured condition. The killed robber has been identified as Pervaiz and the wounded as Mohammad Asif, police said.

The police investigators, after preliminary investigations, collected information about the criminal activities of the gang active in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and its surrounding areas. The police said that the gang had been involved in various offences of armed dacoities, robberies, muggings, murders, and attempted murders. The arrested gangster confessed to three armed dacoities in Islamabad during the last few weeks.