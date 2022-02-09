Food department sets up posts to check wheat smuggling

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, District Food Department on Tuesday set up check posts at all the routes to stop the smuggling of wheat and ‘atta’.
The food department has set up monitoring check posts here in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhari, and Taxila.
The food department has deployed the officials of the food department, concerned union councils officials, and police officials here at all check posts. The staff will perform duty round the clock.
According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Office, the concerned staff checked a total of 448 suspected vehicles and registered 8 FIRs against illegal vehicles for smuggling ‘atta’ bags. The concerned staff recovered 2,354 wheat bags from four vehicles.
Islamabad : The commuters, who daily face a nerve-racking gridlock on the Federal Capital’s most traffic-laden road,...
Islamabad : In another incident of target killing, two-car riding men were gunned down at Service Road falling in the...
Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said steps were being taken to promote professional and skill-based...
Islamabad : A five-member delegation from the Russian state universities visited National University of Modern...
Rawalpindi : Former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and former President of the Muslim League-N Azad Jammu and...
Islamabad : National Database and Registration Authority introduced the newly re-designed Nadra Centralized Complaint...
Comments