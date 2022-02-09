Food department sets up posts to check wheat smuggling

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, District Food Department on Tuesday set up check posts at all the routes to stop the smuggling of wheat and ‘atta’.

The food department has set up monitoring check posts here in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhari, and Taxila.

The food department has deployed the officials of the food department, concerned union councils officials, and police officials here at all check posts. The staff will perform duty round the clock.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Office, the concerned staff checked a total of 448 suspected vehicles and registered 8 FIRs against illegal vehicles for smuggling ‘atta’ bags. The concerned staff recovered 2,354 wheat bags from four vehicles.