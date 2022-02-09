Russian delegation visits NUML

Islamabad : A five-member delegation from the Russian state universities visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and met Director General NUML/Pro-Rector Resources Brig Syed Nadir Ali.

The delegates include Saltykovskiy Vadim, Pro Rector Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Shvets Sergey, Director International Office Kuban Agrarian State University, Russia, Sharapova Elena, Director International Office Kirov State Medical University, Russia, Bogdan Voronovskyi Managing Director Eastern European University Association and Urtaeva Ella Director of Pakistan Region European University Association.

Pro Rector Academics Prof. Dr. Muhammad Safeer Awan, Deans and Registrar also attended the meeting.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by the DG NUML and briefed by the Registrar NUML about the university.