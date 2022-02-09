Russian delegation visits NUML

Islamabad : A five-member delegation from the Russian state universities visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and met Director General NUML/Pro-Rector Resources Brig Syed Nadir Ali.
The delegates include Saltykovskiy Vadim, Pro Rector Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Shvets Sergey, Director International Office Kuban Agrarian State University, Russia, Sharapova Elena, Director International Office Kirov State Medical University, Russia, Bogdan Voronovskyi Managing Director Eastern European University Association and Urtaeva Ella Director of Pakistan Region European University Association.
Pro Rector Academics Prof. Dr. Muhammad Safeer Awan, Deans and Registrar also attended the meeting.
The delegation was warmly welcomed by the DG NUML and briefed by the Registrar NUML about the university.
Islamabad : The commuters, who daily face a nerve-racking gridlock on the Federal Capital’s most traffic-laden road,...
Islamabad : In another incident of target killing, two-car riding men were gunned down at Service Road falling in the...
Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said steps were being taken to promote professional and skill-based...
Rawalpindi : On the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, District Food Department on...
Rawalpindi : Former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and former President of the Muslim League-N Azad Jammu and...
Islamabad : National Database and Registration Authority introduced the newly re-designed Nadra Centralized Complaint...
Comments