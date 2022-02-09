‘Genocide of minorities in India about to begin’

Rawalpindi : Former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and former President of the Muslim League-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that the genocide of minorities in India is about to begin. International alert has been issued, so we needto expose India’s ugrly face before the world.

The former Prime Minister of AJK stated this in a special lecture on Kashmir issue at Rawalpindi Law College, says a press release.

Member Legislative Assembly AJK Ahmad Raza Qadri, Chief Executive Rawalpindi Law College Pirzada Rahat Qadoosi and others attended the lecture.

“UN Resolutions do not force India and Pakistan to hold a referendum in Kashmir. Their status is just like suggestions. Pakistan is always ready but India does not take these resolutions into consideration. If they were important then India would not have been able to execute its plan of August 5, 2019. We will have to find alternative means to move towards a solution and adopt various avenues and methods to put pressure on India. This is possible only if Kashmiris are allowed to file their own case, Raja Farooq Haider added.

Addressing the participants, he said that law is a dignified profession and it is important to inform the promising and future lawyers of Pakistan about the details of Kashmir. This issue is not a burden, it is a matter of life and death of Pakistan. We need to work exclusively to stop the genocide of Kashmiris. We must not compromise on the identity of Kashmir.