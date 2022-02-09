Utility Stores rates of kitchen items hit common people hard

Islamabad : The government-run Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased the prices of over 300 branded and non-branded essential items household items including ghee/cooking oil, pulses, etc. in the ratio of Rs10 to 85 per kilogram. The concerned department has sent a new price list to all utility stores across the country for its implementation immediately here on Tuesday.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) issued a Notification No.4021/MAR/01/7600 to increase over 300 branded and non-branded essential items in the ratio of Rs10 to 85 and directed all store managers to implement revised prices immediately.

According to notification, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased the prices of ‘Daal Masoor’ by Rs85 per kilogram from Rs130 to 215, White Chickpeas by Rs53 per kilogram from Rs160 to 213, ‘Daal Channa’ by Rs17 per kilogram from Rs145 to 162, Daal Mash by Rs13 per kilogram from Rs265 to 278, Black Chickpeas by Rs17 per kilogram from Rs155 to 172. All branded and non-branded ghee/cooking oil prices have also been increased by Rs60 to 75 and one-kilogram ghee increased from Rs330 to 397 and one litre cooking oil increased by Rs347 to 420.

Prices of all kinds of washing powders have been increased by Rs30 per kilogram from Rs229 to 258. The prices of soaps, shampoos, toothpaste have been increased by Rs10. Prices of all kinds of beverages have been increased by Rs10 to 15, while prices of milk powder have been increased by Rs30 to 50 per kilogram.

The price of one kilogram pickle (achaar) has been increased by Rs50 per kilogram from Rs275 to 325.

All other items like shoe polish, noodles, biscuits, red chili, salt, matches, wiper, dish wash, bathroom cleaner, tissue, and several other items have increased their prices by Rs10 to 85.

The key post officials from Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on condition of anonymity said that all branded and non-branded companies refused to supply items after the mini-budget. The branded and non-branded companies wanted to increase prices after the imposition of 17 per cent General Sales Tax (GST). There was no option except to increase the prices of all items, the officials said.