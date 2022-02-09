Confusion surrounds Faisal Mosque parking fees issue

Islamabad: The issue of the parking fees at Faisal Mosque is yet to be resolved as the contractor and visitors are seen making contrary claims and leveling allegations against each other.

According to the details, the contractor has told the visitors that he has been legally allowed to charge Rs20 and Rs50 for motorbikes and motor vehicles respectively as parking fees at Faisal Mosque.

But the visitors produced a handwritten letter that they claimed to be sent by a deputy director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) in which he said “No one has been allowed to charge parking fee on private vehicles.”

The letter stated that contractor can charge parking fees to only commercial vehicles and private motorists are not supposed to make any payment in this respect. It also informed the visitors that if the contractor demands a parking fee from private bikers or motorists then they should register a complaint at 0519252838/0519252844 or call 15 on the spot.

The visitors also showed the receipt issued by the contractor that stated that “Contractor will not be responsible if car or motorbike is stolen.”