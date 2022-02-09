Punjab Talent Hunt competition held at PAC

Rawalpindi: Under the Punjab Talent Hunt 2022, the district level of music, painting, short story writing, folk dance, theater and handicraft competitions were organised under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi. The special guest at the prize distribution ceremony was Punjab Assembly member Seemabia Tahir.

Addressing the function, Seemabia Tahir said that in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, all possible steps were being taken for the promotion of arts and culture in the province. Under Punjab Talent, competitions in all 36 districts of the province are appreciable step. "Artists are our identity all over the world," she said. She further added that Punjab Talent Hunt is an important platform for artists to express their art.

Naheed Manzoor said that the youth have got a platform through Talent Hunt. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the best talent has emerged from all the four districts of Rawalpindi division.

In the music competition, Maria Kanwal, Aun Ali and Nazakat Ali came first, second and third respectively.

In the short story writing competition, Rabia Arbab Abbasi came first, Hameem Hussain second and Manahil Javed remained third.

In the painting competitions, Iqra Qurban, Syeda Amina and Hiba Akram came first, second and third respectively.

In the theater competitions, Aamir Naeem's drama 'Rishte and Fasle' won the first position, while Anjum Abbasi's drama 'Talaq' won the second position and Qamar Ali's drama 'Aman Ke Phool' won the third position. Iftikhar Group, Seemab Group and NJ Five Group came first, second and third respectively in the traditional folk dance competitions.