Rasheed to work on Hasnain’s bowling action

LAHORE: The bowling coach of the National High-Performance Center (NHPC) Umar Rasheed has been assigned as the bowling consultant to rectify Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action.

Hasnain, who was suspended from bowling following his illegal bowling action will now work with Umar at NHPC to correct his bowling action.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement released earlier this week, shared that the bowler’s elbow extended above 15 degrees, which was illegal as per the bowling rules.

The PCB also pulled Hasnain out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season in order to use this time to modify his bowling action. “Hasnain is an asset for Pakistan and one of the very few bowlers to consistently click 145kmp.

As such, and keeping his future and Pakistan’s interest at the forefront, the PCB, on the recommendation of the HBL PSL 2022 Technical Committee, has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the HBL Pakistan Super League,” PCB stated.