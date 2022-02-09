Bismah hopes for better performance

LAHORE: Pakistan women cricket team captain Bismah Marooh said her team will try to put into practice what they have learnt during the camp training to qualify for the knockout stage in the coming cricket world cup.

Pakistan’s 18-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup will depart for New Zealand on Wednesday(today). All the squad members and officials have tested negative for the Covid-19.

The team will reach Auckland and will then travel to Christchurch. On reaching there, they will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day isolation period.

Talking to media in a virtual press, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof expressed her hope to qualify for the semifinal of the mega event.

“We have worked really hard in the training camp and will try to implement the plan to the best of our abilities on the ground. The main focus is to reach the semifinal of the event,” she said.

Bismah giving her views on their opening match against arch-rival India acknowledged the importance of playing well right from the word go and revealed the team would take the field with a different mindset.

She also highlighted the importance of showing a good and apt performance without worrying so much about the result. “Winning and losing is part of the game but we need to put on a type of performance that even if we lose everyone feels proud of us,” she said.

Bismah claimed that the team is currently in good form, while also admitting that the conditions are different in New Zealand.

“Conditions in New Zealand are different, but we will try to adjust accordingly,” she added.