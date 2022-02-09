Geisenberger wins sixth Olympic medal to tie luge record

YANQING: Germany´s Natalie Geisenberger won her third straight Winter Games gold in the women´s singles on Tuesday to claim a record-equalling sixth Olympic medal in the sport.

The 34-year-old successfully defended her Olympic title with a combined winning time of 3min 54.507sec at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Having now won a career total of five golds and a bronze, Geisenberger has matched the record of six Olympic medals won by Italian luge legend Armin Zoeggeler.

Her German team-mate Anna Berreiter took the silver medal at 0.493sec behind with Russian luge racer Tatyana Ivanova finishing with bronze, 1.053sec back.