GB Scouts’ Zahid clinches gold in Slalom

ISLAMABAD: Zahid Abbas of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts clinched gold medal in the Slalom category on the first day of the 29th National Ski Championship at PAF Ski Resort in Naltar.

The silver medal was awarded to Nawaz also of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts and the bronze medal was won by Abdul Jan belonging (Army).

A number of teams including PAF, Army, GB Scouts, Gilgit-Baltistan Winter Sports Association, Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Higher Education Commission Hindu Kush Snow Sports Club, and Civil Aviation Authority participated in the National Ski Championship.