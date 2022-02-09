Mayer retains men’s Olympic super-G title

YANQING, CHINA: Austria’s Matthias Mayer defended his Olympic super-G title on Tuesday to make history as the first male alpine skier to win gold medals in three consecutive Games.

Mayer, who won his first super-G title in Pyeongchang in 2018 and also won downhill gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, clocked a winning time of 1min 19.94sec.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle took a surprise silver with a time 0.04sec behind Mayer, with Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claiming bronze at 0.42sec.

Kilde was the big favourite coming into the race as the World Cup leader in the speed event having won three of the last four super-G races on the circuit this season.

The Norwegian took temporary control of the leaderboard, but could only look on as Mayer delivered a gliding masterclass in the bottom section of the 2.3km-long “Rock” course that helped him take the definitive lead.

Hitting speeds of 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour), Mayer was behind on the first intermediaries in the testing upper section that snaked through the barren mountainscape of Yanqing District north of Beijing.

But the 31-year-old Austrian, who won a bronze medal in the downhill on Monday, somehow found more speed in a consummate descent of the vertical drop of 645 metres on hard-packed artifical snow in brilliant sunshine.