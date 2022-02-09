Aussies name full-strength squad for Pakistan tour

KARACHI: Australia are visibly taking their first Test tour of Pakistan in almost a quarter of a century very seriously.

On Tuesday morning they announced a full-strength squad for the three-Test series starting in Rawalpindi from March 4 with Ashes-winning captain Pat Cummins at the helm.

There were fears that some of the Australia players might opt out of the tour due to security fears. But the 18-man squad is almost the same outfit that thrashed arch-rivals England in the Ashes earlier this this season. Spinner Ashton Agar is the only addition to the extended group of players that triumphed in the Ashes.

Australia have one of the most lethal pace attacks in the world and they have strengthen their bowling by including three spinners including the season Nathan Lyon, keeping in mind the low and slow wickets in Pakistan.

Cummins’ side — which recently lost coach Justin Langer in acrimonious circumstances — are slated to play a three-Test series in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.

Bowler Josh Hazelwood will be back in action after missing most of Australia’s recent 4-0 demolition of England in the Ashes.

Scott Boland who thrilled fans with a stunning debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during that series — including a spell that saw him take six wickets for seven runs — has been retained.

But there will be more backup in the spin department for stalwart Nathan Lyon, who is joined by leg-spinner Swepson and left-hander Agar.

Batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are also able to bowl spin, leaving the tourists with plenty of options if the subcontinental wickets start to turn.

Pakistan has struggled to entice foreign sides back after home internationals were suspended following a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.

Pakistan was forced to play their home international matches abroad — mostly in the UAE — until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.

For Australia, the tour will be a major test of Cricket Australia’s decision to push Langer out of the coaching role.

Andrew McDonald has been appointed interim coach.

Experts are hoping for a close contest considering the Aussies are one of the best teams in the world while Pakistan will be fancying their chances on home soil with world class stars like skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia legend Alan Border is looking forward to a “great series”.

“This is the opportunity for the boys to really make a name for themselves. From Australia’s point of view, they have not had a lot of success in the subcontinent. It would be great from their point of view that someone stands up and say, you know, we can beat Pakistan in Pakistan, something a lot of really good sides have been unable to do,” he commented.

“Conversely, for Pakistan, emerging as a young team and playing against Australia at home for the first time in 24 years, there’s the opportunity to really make names for themselves.

“This is going to be a really great series because both the sides have a lot to play for. As there has been so little cricket played in Pakistan, they’ll be expecting huge crowds to turn-up to support them,” he said.

“I think back here in Australia and the cricketing world, there is an opportunity to sit back and watch some great cricket on television and see some young stars emerge or older stars cement their reputation.”

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram sees Australia’s visit as a big breakthrough.

“This series will have a huge impact on our cricket as it will improve our players’ approach and mindset. For the next generation of cricketers, this will be an opportunity to fall in love with this sport and get motivated to scale greater heights in their careers,” he said.

“Australia’s tour to Pakistan will send out a strong and powerful message that everything is fine and normal here. This is our third HBL PSL in Pakistan and I keep telling foreign players that this security has been put in place because we are too cautious and do not want to risk anything. The foreign players understand this argument and are happy to continue to visit and play here.

“Things have changed in Pakistan since 1998 and I think the pitches will be better, which will make Test cricket interesting viewing. I believe our cricket team will improve after playing Australia as the players will assess and understand their strengths and weakness, and will work on them and be better trained and prepared for the home Tests against England and New Zealand, which will be played in the last quarter of the year.” —with inputs from agencies