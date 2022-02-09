Sami upsets third seed Russian in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Pakistan youngster Semi Zeb Khan toppled third seed Russian Nikita Safonov to move into the quarter-finals of the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships at the hard courts of PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Tuesday.

In his pursuit of victory, he added his foot speed and topspin made him a force to be reckoned with. Semi Zeb certainly wore down and dispirited his accomplished adversary by upping the velocity of this serves, rallying with self-assurance and showing no hesitation in rushing the net frequently. He managed to oust the 3rd seed 6-4, 6-2.

6th seed Hamid Israr (PAK) lost his match against Maciej Zarebeski (POL) in straight-set 6-4, 6-3 whereas another unseeded Ivan Iutkin (RUS) ousted the 7th Seed Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) in a one-sided affair 6-0, 6-1. Seeded No 5 Aldlyar Abzhan (KAZ) struggled hard to win his match against Mehmet Onur Turgut (TUR) in a thrilling three-setter 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Upcoming Ahmad Nael Qureshi (Pakistan) played excellent tennis against 4th Seed Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS). Ahmad lost the first set 6-2 but bounced back in the same fashion to level the match at 1-1 set all. In the final set, Ruslan played an excellent game of tennis and did not allow his opponent to settle down, winning the third set without conceding a single game, qualifying for the quarter-final.

In the girls’ singles, 3rd seed Melisa Ugar (Turkey) struggled hard to win her match against Eunsoo Lee (Korea) in a well-contested three-set match.

Eunsoo Lee won the first set 6-2 by breaking the 3rd and 5th games of Melisa. In the 2nd set, both the players held their respective serve till 5-5 all. Melisa played some excellent shots and broke the 13th game of Eunsoo to win the set at 7-5.