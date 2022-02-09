Stinking sewage

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the overbearing stench of sewage on Aun Muhammad Rizvi Road, Sector G10 in Islamabad. While the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has undoubtedly made incredible efforts in beautifying parks in the area for residents’ lesiure, the issue of sewerage and its stench has been left unaddressed by the authorities.
No efforts have been made to mitigate the issue, making it harder for inhabitants of the area to walk comfortably and enjoy these new parks. The authorities should look into this matter as soon as possible.
Abdullah Almuzaini
Islamabad
