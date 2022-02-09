Stealing Kashmir

This refers to the letter ‘Do more’ by Syed Chragh Hussain Shah (February 5). Unfortunately, since 1947 Pakistan has not done enough for the Kashmir cause. On the other hand, India had revoked Articles 370 and 35A, allowing non-Kashmiris to buy and land Kashmir – much like Israel did in Palestine.

Kashmiris are in dire need of persistent support. All Muslim countries should have a unified narrative to highlight India’s severe human rights violation in Kashmir.

Maryam Rafique

Lahore