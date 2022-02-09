Stealing Kashmir

This refers to the letter ‘Do more’ by Syed Chragh Hussain Shah (February 5). Unfortunately, since 1947 Pakistan has not done enough for the Kashmir cause. On the other hand, India had revoked Articles 370 and 35A, allowing non-Kashmiris to buy and land Kashmir – much like Israel did in Palestine.
Kashmiris are in dire need of persistent support. All Muslim countries should have a unified narrative to highlight India’s severe human rights violation in Kashmir.
Maryam Rafique
Lahore
Pakistan is the fifth largest country in terms of population, and over 60 percent of its population comprises people...
The Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies located in the Prime Minister House will cost nearly Rs35...
This refers to the letter ‘RUDA blowback’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan . As the population of Punjab increases by leaps and...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the overbearing stench of sewage on Aun Muhammad Rizvi Road,...
For over four decades now, the citizens of Pakistan have been facing repetitive crises due to lapses in internal...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the unending problem of gas shortage being faced by the...
Comments