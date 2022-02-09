This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the unending problem of gas shortage being faced by the residents of Nankana Sahib. The government had promised to provide gas at least thrice a day, but it has failed to do so. Not surprisingly then people are using unfair means to get gas. These include using compressors which they can be can be penalised for.

What else is to be expected? Citizens are at their wits’ end about what to do and are often forced to buy ready-made food, which is invariably expensive due to the high rate of inflation in the country. The government should pay heed to this complaint and take the necessary steps to ensure the promised supply of gas, so that consumers are not compelled to resort to illegal means.

Muhammad Malik e Ashtr

Nankana Sahib