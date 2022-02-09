A recent surge in militant attacks across the border regions became a powerful reminder of rapidly mounting challenges surrounding Pakistan’s future outlook. Coming just months after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government received the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as evidence of Islamabad seeing the arrival of a friendly government next door, the attacks are clearly baffling at best.

As the Khan government pats itself on the back following recent events – ranging from the prime minister’s high-profile trip to China to the restoration of an effectively suspended IMF loan – the writing on the wall is abundantly clear: Pakistan has achieved no more than just bare stability. In other words, half-baked success or half stability comes with no assurances of continuing into the future. On the contrary, the greatest danger to Pakistan’s future comes from the possibility of relative complacency setting in across the corridors of power, unless grave challenges on multiple fronts begin to end permanently.

The visit to China on Sunday concluded with upbeat official statements renewing Pakistan’s commitment to taking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) forward. At the same time, following a tumultuous journey for reviving the IMF loan, trends like a marginal lift in the exchange rate of the rupee versus the US dollar or a recovery in Pakistan’s stocks, are set to be widely publicised as evidence of returning stability and success. That clearly is not the whole truth.

On the face of it, recent militant attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have exposed dangerous security gaps in regions considered to be increasingly secure following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The attacks by militants have quickly triggered the urgent need for a comprehensive review of conditions along the Afghan border, in tandem with remedial steps. An immediate review of conditions in the border region will remain incomplete without an urgent review of conditions across three areas central to Pakistan’s stability and future outlook.

First, it is abundantly clear that Pakistan’s structures of governance have badly eroded over time. In a country where the bureaucratic framework is weak and civil institutions have lost direction over time, it is vital to reform these key elements which are central to successfully running the Pakistani state. Without comprehensively reforming these key elements which are central to effectively reclaiming the writ of the state, Pakistan runs the danger of increasingly failing in its response to challenges.

Frequent spikes in urban insecurity resulting from a broken down and dysfunctional local administration and policing system, speaks volumes over the rot that has widened year after year. Going forward, lifting the performance of government institutions and the bureaucratic machinery must become central to a turn-around of Pakistan’s outlook.

Second, Pakistan’s economy remains ridden with central gaps, with or without a supportive IMF plank. Notwithstanding a ‘sub achha hai’ or all-is-well claim by the ruling structure, this week’s revival of a stuck up IMF loan will not solve the multiple challenges faced by Pakistanis in daily lives. On the contrary, Pakistan’s middle and low-income households have been increasingly squeezed in recent years as prices of food items have rapidly edged upwards with inflation remaining in double digits. The official spin on food prices has repeatedly pointed towards global rise in commodity prices pushing up prices of essential items across Pakistan. Yet, there has been a continuing failure of official mechanisms to control prices across Pakistan, in stark contrast to yesteryears when governments made it their business to beat back exorbitant price increases of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s once flourishing agricultural sector continues to receive little tangible attention beyond official lip service. Official complacency of the worst kind surrounding agriculture became badly exposed towards the end of 2021 when Pakistani authorities failed to tackle galloping prices of urea – the key chemical fertilizer for use for the cultivation of wheat and other crops. Moreover, Pakistan’s farmers continue to suffer in other ways too, ranging from the virtual absence of key inputs such as high quality certified seeds, to the failure of successive governments in revamping research platforms dedicated to essential crops. It is hardly surprising that Pakistan’s crop average outputs are not much to show off within or outside the country.

Finally, Pakistan’s political rivals have only done disservice to the country with their recurring high pitched quarrels. With frequent and noisy political battles becoming the norm, vital issues in need of sweeping reforms have often been neglected. Even though prominent political figures frequently clamor for the removal of impediments to Pakistan’s natural democratic development, many politicians have failed to push for more democracy within political parties. As most of Pakistan’s political parties are tightly controlled by familial dynasties, reforming the country through a forward looking democratic order remains a distant prospect.

Ensuring full stability for Pakistan’s future is eventually set to remain tied to progressive policies and reformed ruling structures.

The writer is an Islamabad-based journalist who writes on political and economic affairs. He can be reached at: farhanbokhari@gmail.com