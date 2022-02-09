Engro Polymer profit surges 163pc

KARACHI: Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) on Tuesday reported a 163 percent rise in its full-year net profit, showing an increase in its revenues.

In a consolidated statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company reported a net profit of Rs16.06 billion for the year ended December 31,2021, up from Rs5.73 billion the previous year.

EPCL also announced an interim dividend of Rs5.5 a share, which is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs10.80 per share. The final cash dividend for preference shareholders for the year ended December 31 was announced at Re0.27 per share. This is an addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Re0.84 per share. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs16.28/share, compared with Rs6.30/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs70.02 billion, compared with Rs35.33 billion a year earlier, adding that its cost of sales for the period rose to Rs45.98 billion, compared with Rs24.38 billion the previous year. Sunny Kumar, analyst at Topline Securities, said Engro Polymer posted the highest ever consolidated quarterly sales and profits of Rs20.7bn and Rs4.7bn, respectively during 4Q2021. This translates into an EPS of Rs5.2, up 29 percent year on year. It takes full-year 2021 consolidated earnings to Rs15. billion.

Net sales of the company increased by 67 percent year on year during the quarter, primarily on increased PVC prices by 46 percent year on year to $1,623/ton, higher volumetric sales, and 8 percent year on year devaluation of Pakistani currency against the US dollar.