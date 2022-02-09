Rupee inches down

KARACHI: The rupee edged lower against the dollar on Tuesday amid a slight uptick in greenback demand from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 174.50 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 174.47.

Dealers said the rupee posted nominal losses weighed by import payments. “We saw some dollar demand from importers and corporates, while supplies weakened,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

Pakistani currency gained 30 paisas to end at 176.50 versus the dollar in the open market.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its country report after completing the sixth review of Pakistan $6 billion loan programme, said strong demand in the foreign exchange market—in the context of accelerating imports and a higher current account deficit that exceeded $1 billion per month—put significant pressure on the rupee.

“The SBP [State Bank of Pakistan] remains committed to maintaining a market-determined exchange rate and building reserves,” the report said.

“Staff and the authorities agreed that the current market-determined exchange rate remains appropriate to act as a shock absorber and that FX [forex] interventions should be limited to avoid disorderly market conditions [DMCs],” it added.