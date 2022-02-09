LAHORE: There should be an open debate on issues agitating manufacturers regarding the actual revenue they contribute to the exchequer. The industry wrongly claims that it pays over 70 percent of the revenues generated annually.

It is because of collecting taxes imposed on consumers through businesses and manufacturers that the entrepreneurs think that they are paying high taxes. This is not true!

Sales tax and the excise duties on all items are paid by the end consumers. Businesses are simply collecting agents.

Sales tax on the entire value chain is collected at the manufacturing stage. We are not in actual value added tax mode where sales tax is collected at every stage of the economic activity.

The first buyer pays the tax on raw material and each subsequent buyer on value-addition adjusts the tax paid by the earlier buyer (which acts as seller for him/her). Each buyer then pays tax to the extent of valuation done at his/her stage.

Finally at the retail level, the buyer pays sales tax on the profit made on the product. Thus, a product sold to a retailer at Rs100 and sold by him at Rs110 has a sales tax levied on Rs10 (which at current sales tax rate would be only Rs1.7).

Since all governments failed to bring the economy into actual value-added tax mode, the manufacturers charge the sales tax on the printed retail price of the product. Manufacturers are bound to deposit the sales tax on the 15th of every month.

In developed economies, supplies of manufacturers are cleared within 30 days. Since the businesses pay advance sales tax on supplies, they can ask the government for service charges for acting as withholding agents.

They cannot claim that the sales tax collected through them is the revenue that they are giving to the state. Businesses claim the sales tax or the excise duty as their contribution to the national exchequer, which is not true as the entire amount is paid by the consumers.

Their actual contribution is the income tax that they pay. We have seen that businesses rarely mention the income tax contributed by them.

For instance, the retail price of a car contains 35 percent indirect taxes. The car buyer pays this entire tax, and as soon as the car is sold, the car manufacturers get back the entire sales tax they deposited on behalf of the customer.

There is a need to change the mindset of the local entrepreneurs that genuinely think that they are contributing to the revenues by depositing sales tax and excise duty collected from consumers in the national kitty.

Businessmen drag the government on the punitive withholding tax on utility bills and cheques. The taxes collected through utility bills and on withdrawal from the banks are adjustable at the time of filing of annual tax returns.

Those who do not file tax returns must bear the taxes collected through withholding mode. In fact, even the custom duty and the withholding income tax they pay in the national exchequer is collected from the consumers.

Businessmen rightly charge the custom duty from the consumers, but most of them also incorporate the advance tax they pay at import stage in their cost and pass this burden to the consumers.

This tendency of the entrepreneurs to evade taxes or under-report their production to pass on the impact of most of the (unpaid) taxes to the consumers has been the main factor that has widened the difference between the rich and the poor.

This tendency is also responsible for increasing undocumented economy. The easy money that the entrepreneurs have generated during the past two decades has also made the local manufacturers inefficient. Ways must be found through dialogue to plug tax evasion.

Entrepreneurs seldom ask the government for good governance and suggest ways to plug revenue leakages.

This is because almost all entrepreneurs indulge in some malpractices that have a cost, which of course benefits them.

Open debate is needed on the economy so that planners have a chance to resolve issues. All avenues of tax pilferage should be plugged to ensure sustained economic growth. The growth would remain stagnated if the governance issue is not resolved.