PSX claws back gains lost to scares of another minibudget

After knuckling under to a burst of profit-booking following rumours of another minibudget, stocks finally ended on a decent note supported by strong earnings results amid trigger drought, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index gained 106.70 points or 0.23 percent to end at 45,947.95 points against 45,841.25 points recorded in the last session.

The index hit a day high of 46,037.85 and a low of 45,728.88 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, stocks closed higher on strong financial results and record receipts in RDAs (Roshan Digital Accounts).

Higher global crude oil prices, upbeat data on exports, and reports of MSCI review over adding Pakistan to FM-100 index contributed to a positive close, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also increased 36.53 points or 0.20 percent to 17,962.80 points against 17,926.27 points a day earlier.

Traded shares increased 37 million to 187.37 million from 150.10 million, while traded value rose to Rs7.09 billion from Rs6.25 billion.

Market capital expanded to Rs7.843 trillion from Rs7.833 trillion. Out of 364 active names in the session, 153 posted gains, 184 losses, while 27 ended neutral.

Topline Securities said equities commenced the day with some selling pressure as investors booked profits after the news that another minibudget was likely in the coming weeks.

As a result, the index slipped 114 points or 0.25 percent to ~45,728 points during the intraday trade, the brokerage said.

It said but better-than-market-buzz results along with handsome payout by Engro Powergen Qadirpur and Engro Polymer lured investors into this group and other blue chips stocks available at attractive price levels, having strong earnings expectations.

During the day, fertiliser, chemical, textile, and technology stocks supported the index as ENGRO, DAWH, EPCL, NML, and TRG added 158 points to the index, while BAHL, SYS, and PPL eroded 40 points cumulatively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares prices of Premier Sugar, which rose Rs39.50 to Rs577 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber that increased Rs34.86 to Rs955 per share.

Worst decline was recorded by Otsuka Pak, which fell Rs18.88 to Rs241.12 per share, followed by Wah-Noble that shed Rs14.75 to settle down at Rs215.25 per share.

JS Research in its market wrap said trading activity was dull as the market was looking for a fresh trigger to move from current levels.

Major volume leaders were HUMNL, EPCL, WTL, KEL, and PAEL, the brokerage said.

“Going forward, slight correction can be expected and we advise investors to book profits at current levels,” the JS analysts suggested.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 23.13 million shares, trailed by Engro Polymer that recorded a trade of 14.70 million shares.

Among other well-traded stocks were WorldCall Telecom, K-Electric Ltd, Pak Elektron, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Treet Corp, Telecard Limited, Unity Foods Ltd, and Ghani Global Holdings.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 51.57 million shares from 49.23 million on Monday.