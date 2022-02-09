Next PA session to adopt law for revival of student unions

A leader of Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, Aijaz Dhamrah, has said the upcoming provincial assembly session commencing on February 11 is going to pass a law aimed at reviving student unions in the government-run colleges and universities of the province.
In a video message issued on Tuesday, Senator Dhamrah, who is the Sindh information secretary of the party, said the Standing Committee of the Sindh Assembly on Law and Justice had passed the draft of the proposed law in this regard. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had earlier promised the students that their unions would be revived.
