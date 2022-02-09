College department wants ground retaken from Sarfaraz Cricket Academy

Sindh’s college education department has written to the Karachi commissioner and the deputy commissioner of District Central, asking them to take action to retake the occupied playground of the Government Degree Girls College, North Nazimabad, from Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Academy.

In the letter, Deputy Secretary Ihsanullah Laghari has said that the department has received a complaint from the principal of the college complaining that some unscrupulous elements had illegally occupied the college ground. “It is, therefore, requested to get vacated the occupied ground of the college from the influential persons and also take necessary action against them.”

The playground, famously known as Kaka Ground, was renamed after Sarfaraz when Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy under his captaincy in 2017. The cricket ground on the amenity plot has been a centre of controversy since the college started to function on this piece of land around two years ago.

Talking to The News a few days ago, Zia Ahmed, who happens to be a first cousin of Ahmed, had said that if the government wanted them to vacate the ground, they would not resist. “We are ready to wind up the academy if any concerned department of the government officially notifies us to leave the playground. But it is very embarrassing to associate the management of the academy named after a player who led the Pakistani team internationally and under his captaincy Pakistan won the Champions Trophy with land grabbers.”