‘Sindh to form commission soon to ensure safety of journalists’

Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said the provincial government will soon establish a commission and adopt its terms of reference, as envisaged in the Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners Act 2021, to ensure the safety of media persons in the province.

He made this announcement in his address to a journalists’ convention organised by the Sindh Journalists’ Council at the Malir Press Club on Tuesday.

Ghani said freedom of the press was necessary for political freedom, but it was unfortunate that Pakistan was counted among countries which were considered the most dangerous nations for journalists. Journalists in the country had been subjected to violence and abducted in broad daylight, he deplored, claiming that most journalists had been killed during the ongoing PTI rule in the country.

The information minister said several daring journalists had to lose their jobs during the present regime because of speaking the truth or adhering to their principled stance. He said the Sindh government had always supported the view that the journalists should get residential plots to resolve the issue of their accommodation.