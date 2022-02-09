City receives light to moderate showers

Parts of the city received light to moderate showers under the influence of a westerly disturbance on Tuesday.
“Different areas of the city received light to moderate rain on Tuesday. Drizzle had started in the morning under the influence of a westerly wave,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News.
The Pakistan Metrological Department had predicted drizzle and light rain in Karachi, but contrary to their expectations, some areas received brief but heavy showers as well, which resulted in the accumulation of rainwater in low-lying areas and on thoroughfares, causing traffic jams.
North Karachi, Saadi Town and Surjani Town received the highest amount of rainfall, where 17 to 18 millimetres (mm) of rain was recorded, followed by 9mm in Gadap Town and 10mm in the University Road area.
Quaidabad received 6.5mm of rain, Gulshan-e-Maymar 5.5mm, Keamari 4.5mm, Jinnah Terminal 3.88mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 2mm, while DHA, Orangi Town and Orangi Town received one to 2mm of rain.
