MPA Jam Awais, other suspects to stand trial in ATC

A Malir judicial magistrate directed the investigation officer in the Nazim Jokhio murder case on Tuesday to submit the charge sheet to the administrative judge of anti- terrorism courts, saying the case was fit to be tried in an anti-terrorism court.

Issuing an order on the charge sheet filed by the police, the magistrate observed that there was no personal grudge or enmity involved in the matter and the suspects had no other intention or motivation behind their acts but to create insecurity and fear in the public or a group of members of the public.

The court said such an act of murder was specified in Sub-Clause (a) of Sub-Section 2 of Section 6 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, and resultantly such a requirement, as provided in the Ghulam Hussain case of the Supreme Court, was made out.

It further observed that the matter is of a nature which falls within the definition of terrorism and thus it has no jurisdiction to try and decide the matter. It further remarked that the opinion of the IO was not binding upon the court in any way.

The deputy public prosecutor had earlier argued that the matter required further investigation, showing mistrust in the IO. He said the IO did not remove defects, and the process of investigation had become questionable following a leaked phone conversation of the IO.

The investigation officer had submitted the charge sheet to the judicial magistrate against Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Awais and four others arrested suspects, while declaring the lawmaker’s brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim and four others absconders.

He said there was sufficient evidence that Jokhio was tortured to death at the Jam House on November 3, 2021 between 0030 to 6056 for uploading a scuffle video with foreigners, who were hunting the houbara bustard in his village in Thatta.