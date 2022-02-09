CPLC’s 13-month stats show street crime still unrelenting in Karachi

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Tuesday released statistics of street crime committed in Karachi over the past 13 months — from January 2021 to January 2022 — and it shows no improvement in the situation.

A total of 240 cars were snatched at gunpoint across the city from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, according to the CPLC’s stats. Moreover, 16 more were snatched in just 31 days of the new year. Similarly, 1,854 cars were also stolen last year, while 184 more were stolen last month.

A total of 4,453 motorbikes were snatched at gunpoint in 2021, while 419 more this January. Similarly, 46,388 motorbikes were also stolen from different parts of the city last year, while 3,908 more last month.

The CPLC data also shows that 25,188 mobile phones were snatched in the city from January 2021 to December 2021, while 2,499 more in January 2022.

A total of 16 cases of kidnappings for ransom were registered last year and one last month, while 23 cases of extortion were reported in 2021 and one this January.

Moreover, 482 incidents of homicide occurred last year and 44 last month, while three bank robberies were committed in 2021 but no such incident took place in January 2022.

Unfortunately, the recovery ratio of the robbed cars and motorcycles worth billions of rupees is very low, with only 528 four-wheelers being recovered by the police in 2021 and 87 in January 2022, while only 2,993 two-wheelers were recovered last year and 319 last month.

There has been no let-up in street crime incidents. Ten people, including a policeman, lost their lives and 66 others, including three cops, women and children, were wounded over resisting mugging attempts in January 2022 alone. Just last month, citizens were deprived of 4,527 vehicles and 2,499 mobile phones.

The people who lost their lives included newly-wed Shahrukh Saleem, who was shot dead in front of his mother and sister on his doorstep in Kashmir Colony by a robber, who later turned out to be a policeman.

Cop shoots himself

A policeman shot and injured himself outside the SP Investigation East I in the Muslimabad area of Jamshed Quarters. Atif, a 30-year-old resident of Korangi, was immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said the investigation wing cop attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with an official sub-machinegun while he was sitting at a post outside the SP office. They said Atif shot himself twice in the abdomen.

The police are investigating to ascertain if the policemen attempted a suicide or his gun fired shots accidentally.

Drug peddler killed

A suspected drug peddler was killed and a policeman wounded during an exchange of fire in Khamiso Goth in New Karachi Industrial Area.

Police said the killed suspect, Ali Hassan, 32, was a deader of crystal math and heroin. His two accomplices managed to escape in an injured condition. A police constable, Saqib, was also wounded in the incident and taken to hospital.

Three die in horror smash

Three people lost their lives in a collision between a dumper and a car near the Northern Bypass. Mochko police and rescuers took the bodies to the Civil Hospital, where the victims were identified as 50-yar-old Habibullah, Hanif, 37, and Bilal, 36. They deceased persons hailed from Balochistan. Police said the dumper driver managed to flee following the horror smash.

Milk, bread snatched

A video circulating on social media on Tuesday shows three armed men on a motorcycle robbing a citizen on Sunday evening. According to the video, the muggers chased the citizen, who was also riding a motorcycle, and intercepted him when he reached the doorstep of his home.

There, they snatched cash, a cell phone and the two-wheeler, milk and bread from him at gunpoint, and bolted away in seconds.