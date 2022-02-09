 
Wednesday February 09, 2022
World

‘Tunisia must restore watchdog’

By AFP
February 09, 2022

Tunis: Western envoys to Tunisia and the UN rights chief urged President Kais Saied on Tuesday to restore a key judicial watchdog, warning that scrapping it threatens the rule of law. Saied dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) on Sunday, months after sacking the government and seizing wide-reaching powers in the North African country.

