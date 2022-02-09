 
Dubai to charge for single-use plastic bags

By AFP
February 09, 2022

Dubai: Dubai is ending the free distribution of single-use plastic bags in a drive towards more sustainable practices for the glitzy emirate known for its unbridled consumerism. From home deliveries to supermarkets and shops, single-use plastic bags are ubiquitous across the emirate.

