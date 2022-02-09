Russia, China spurn ‘unilateral’ sanctions

United Nations, United States: Russia, facing the threat of Western penalties over Ukraine, and China on Monday spoke out against what they called "unilateral" sanctions imposed by countries without the backing of the United Nations Security Council.
"Only Security Council sanctions are legal," said Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy. He added that such sanctions are "an important tool for reacting to global challenges."
Without mentioning Ukraine, which the West fears Russia may be planning to invade, Polyanskiy denounced "unilateral" measures that hurt peace efforts and interfere with the sovereignty of nations, such as in Syria, Belarus, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Afghanistan, Burma and Mali. For his part, China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said that "coercive unilateral sanctions were a major source of concern." Zhang added that countries initiating them get hooked up on them like "a drug" and urged them to stop them immediately.
Washington: The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had recovered more than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016,...
Brussels: More than 100 Belgian police raided multiple addresses around the port city of Antwerp on Tuesday and...
Dubai: Dozens of Yemeni pro-government fighters have been killed in a new offensive to take a rebel-held city,...
Madrid: -A former contestant on Spain’s "Big Brother" went on trial in Madrid on Tuesday for allegedly sexually...
Tunis: Western envoys to Tunisia and the UN rights chief urged President Kais Saied on Tuesday to restore a key...
Dubai: Dubai is ending the free distribution of single-use plastic bags in a drive towards more sustainable practices...
Comments