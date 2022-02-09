Russia, China spurn ‘unilateral’ sanctions

United Nations, United States: Russia, facing the threat of Western penalties over Ukraine, and China on Monday spoke out against what they called "unilateral" sanctions imposed by countries without the backing of the United Nations Security Council.

"Only Security Council sanctions are legal," said Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy. He added that such sanctions are "an important tool for reacting to global challenges."

Without mentioning Ukraine, which the West fears Russia may be planning to invade, Polyanskiy denounced "unilateral" measures that hurt peace efforts and interfere with the sovereignty of nations, such as in Syria, Belarus, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Afghanistan, Burma and Mali. For his part, China’s ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said that "coercive unilateral sanctions were a major source of concern." Zhang added that countries initiating them get hooked up on them like "a drug" and urged them to stop them immediately.